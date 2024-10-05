Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.45. Lightbridge shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1,054,991 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Co. ( NASDAQ:LTBR Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

