Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.45. Lightbridge shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 1,054,991 shares traded.
Lightbridge Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightbridge
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lightbridge
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.