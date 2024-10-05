Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.91 and traded as high as C$13.26. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 4,400 shares traded.

Melcor Developments Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$402.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.92.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

