Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as high as C$2.02. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 2,702 shares trading hands.
Platinum Group Metals Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 21.11.
Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Platinum Group Metals
About Platinum Group Metals
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.
