Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNTGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.90 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 36,945 shares trading hands.

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Parris purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,688.07). 55.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

