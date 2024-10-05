Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.18 and traded as high as $81.09. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 9,529 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $328.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 66.80% and a net margin of 15.21%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading

