Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.46 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 164.90 ($2.21). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 163.10 ($2.18), with a volume of 11,068,018 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TW. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.34) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,368.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,285.71%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

