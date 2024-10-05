Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$122.79 and traded as high as C$135.99. Cargojet shares last traded at C$135.91, with a volume of 26,543 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.55.

Cargojet Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$128.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). The company had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.886132 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.83%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

