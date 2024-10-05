Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.03 and traded as high as C$32.98. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$32.86, with a volume of 161,299 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.05.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 99.70%. The company had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.7367816 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

