Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $4.94. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 2,606 shares changing hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.48%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

