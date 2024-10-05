Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $2.21. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 4,092 shares trading hands.

Research Frontiers Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Research Frontiers by 476.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 922,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.