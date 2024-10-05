RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $10.83. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 15,301 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

RADCOM Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RADCOM by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RADCOM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in RADCOM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

