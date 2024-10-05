Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.54 and traded as high as C$6.60. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.56, with a volume of 703,699 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$355.70 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

