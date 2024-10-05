BOOK OF MEME Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $428.11 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $428.11 million and $60.80 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOK OF MEME alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00251203 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,761,802 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,761,804.11757. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00631348 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $93,198,634.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOK OF MEME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOK OF MEME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.