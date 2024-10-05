Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $771.26 million and approximately $51.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,895.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00518696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00106808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.43 or 0.00244660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00029981 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00073911 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,050,271,143 coins and its circulating supply is 4,525,260,267 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,050,071,459.49 with 4,525,071,442.62 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1738163 USD and is up 8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $75,799,710.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

