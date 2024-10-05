Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $340.66 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.57 or 1.00004268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $300.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.