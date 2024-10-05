MetisDAO Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $33.98 or 0.00054900 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $207.33 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 34.59966893 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $9,346,576.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

