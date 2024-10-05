SOLVE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137,990.27 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $137,990.27 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000810 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.