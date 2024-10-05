Rakon (RKN) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Rakon token can now be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

