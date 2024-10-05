Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $476,005.54 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 100% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $476,005.54 and approximately $84.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 115.4% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.57 or 1.00004268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00028 USD and is up 33.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $213.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

