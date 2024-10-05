Polymath (POLY) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $49.56 million and approximately $8,878.74 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00106808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07085828 USD and is up 8.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $4,418.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

