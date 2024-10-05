holoride Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $6,462.12 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.78 or 0.03880357 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00041311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002260 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00327402 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,271.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars.

