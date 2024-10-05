Qubic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.54 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Qubic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubic has a total market cap of $222.24 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qubic has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 116,181,611,584,350 coins and its circulating supply is 113,918,211,990,269 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 116,181,611,584,350 with 113,918,211,990,269 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.000002 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,744,185.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

