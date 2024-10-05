Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $86.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

