Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of MBIA worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,176,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 347,007 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in MBIA by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 425,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of MBIA from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $189.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of ($37.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MBIA Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

