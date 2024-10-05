Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $92.40 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $977.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

