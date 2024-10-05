Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,721 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kemper worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 791,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kemper by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,478,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NYSE KMPR opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

