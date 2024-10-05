Argent BioPharma (LON:MXC) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Argent BioPharma Limited (LON:MXC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

Argent BioPharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.49. The stock has a market cap of £9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Argent BioPharma Company Profile

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited provides phytomedicines worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

Featured Stories

