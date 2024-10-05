Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Trading 54.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) rose 54.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 513,388,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10,484% from the average daily volume of 4,850,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Elevai Labs Stock Down 18.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.
Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative net margin of 191.96% and a negative return on equity of 216.19%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Elevai Labs
Elevai Labs Company Profile
Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elevai Labs
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Elevai Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevai Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.