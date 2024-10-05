Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB) Trading 54.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) rose 54.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 513,388,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10,484% from the average daily volume of 4,850,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elevai Labs had a negative net margin of 191.96% and a negative return on equity of 216.19%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elevai Labs stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevai Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELAB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of Elevai Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

