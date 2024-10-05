Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 285.43 ($3.82). Approximately 230,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 96,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.81).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.41) target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a GBX 2.23 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. Celebrus Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
