iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.74 and last traded at $77.87. Approximately 2,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.65.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 million and a P/E ratio of 30.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

