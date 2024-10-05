iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.28.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.
