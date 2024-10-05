Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $27.14. 6,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

