VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.06 and traded as high as $72.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.50%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
