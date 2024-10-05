VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.06 and traded as high as $72.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.50%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.9% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 91,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

