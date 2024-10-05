Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 32,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 121,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $337.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.03 million for the quarter.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

