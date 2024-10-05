Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.02. 36,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 47,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock. Embree Financial Group bought a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Embree Financial Group owned approximately 0.52% of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.