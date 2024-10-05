iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.83. 1,682,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,271,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.