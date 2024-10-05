Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $5.01. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 574,445 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oil States International

Oil States International Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $328.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 2.65.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 524.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.