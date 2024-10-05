Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.11 and traded as high as $64.62. Swisscom shares last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 2,783 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCMWY shares. New Street Research raised shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $331.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

