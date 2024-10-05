First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.65 and traded as high as $50.50. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 11,211 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $258.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.09 and a beta of 0.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 378.95%.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
