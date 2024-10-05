First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.65 and traded as high as $50.50. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 11,211 shares.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The firm has a market cap of $258.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 378.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.