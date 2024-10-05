BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $61,898.57 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $768.70 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $61,898.57 or 1.00004268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013892 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00054900 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,085.11554159 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

