Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $61,895.93 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,223.28 billion and approximately $15.01 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.05 or 0.00518696 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00029773 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00073911 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000154 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,763,487 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.