MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $69.33 million and $2.40 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
MAP Protocol Profile
MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
