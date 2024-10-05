Ethereum Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $289.12 billion and approximately $8.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,401.78 or 0.03880357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00041311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,375,248 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

