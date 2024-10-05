Euro Coin Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $81.99 million and $4.31 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 74,972,247 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

