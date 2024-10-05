STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.54 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. STP has a market cap of $85.54 million and $4.03 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008508 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013892 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,898.57 or 1.00004268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04373925 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,002,039.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.