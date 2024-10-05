Prom (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $93.86 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.14 or 0.00008309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.1708201 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,182,150.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

