Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $13.45 billion and $9.80 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.1552202 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $11,251,242.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

