Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.52. 369,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.20.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

