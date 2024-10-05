Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.70 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 222.15 ($2.97). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 219.35 ($2.93), with a volume of 28,655,733 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 250 ($3.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.69).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.05. The company has a market capitalization of £32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 870.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,076.92%.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.96), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($144,888.62). Also, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick bought 5,259 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,772.47). 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

