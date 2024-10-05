Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8,952.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,592. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

